Miriam Margolyes says Leonardo DiCaprio was 'smelly' when they met

Miriam Margolyes joked that Leonardo DiCaprio was 'smelly' when they met on the set of Romeo and Juliet in 1996.

The actress, known for her savage takes, appeared on This Morning when she made the dig about working with him.

"He was a bit smelly because it was very hot in Mexico," she defended. "Young boys...and he was very young at the time...they don't make themselves fragrant."

Hosts Holly and Philip tried not to laugh as Margolyes admitted she'd given the same warning to a researcher who did her pre-show interview. Awkward.

