Victoria Beckham's 10-year-old daughter mocks Spice Girls outfits as 'unacceptable'

Victoria Beckham has admitted her ten-year-old daughter Harper loves to mock her outfits from her Spice Girls days - and can't see her following in her footsteps.

"She’s not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top," Victoria told Vogue Australia of her pixie-cut and mini skirt era.

"She actually said to me recently, 'Mummy, I’ve seen some pictures of you when you were in the Spice Girls and your skirts were just unacceptable. They were just too short'."

