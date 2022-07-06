Kris Jenner can remember 'almost all' of the names of her 11 grandkids

Kris Jenner has defended she remembers "almost all" of her grandchildren's names, as she appeared in a new video alongside Dream, the child of her son, Rob.

The 'momager' has previously forgotten fellow grandchild, True Thompson's name.

“I actually have a great memory. I remember the names of all my children and almost all my grandchildren!” she said in the clip, where she played a memory game with Dream.

The five-year-old ended by telling her grandmother, “You’re doing great, sweetie!”, in a nod to one of Kris' most iconic quotes from 2007.

