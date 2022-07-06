David Harbour admits he met Lily Allen through dating app  - and not backstage

Stranger Things actor David Harbour has admitted that he and Lily Allen met on dating app, Raya.

The pair previously said that they met backstage on a talk show, but in an interview with GQ Hype, he spilled on what went down.

"I was in London alone, doing Black Widow, on this app, going on dates and stuff," he said. "I started texting with her, she was in Italy at the time — we got together, went on a date at The Wolseley, and it was, you know, she's f***ing unbelievable."

