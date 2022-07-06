Chief Keef almost blows up house with dramatic 4 July firework fail

A 4 July fail saw rapper Chief Keef running for cover when a series of firework explosions went wrong at his home.

After one of the fireworks didn't go off properly, the remnants left on the ground began popping off, prompting Keef and his guests to run behind cars and trees (all still while filming, because content is life, of course).

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident, but the 26-year-old (real name Keith Farrelle Cozart) may have had his pride hurt by the footage going viral.

