Victoria Beckham recalls being forced to weigh herself on TV after giving birth

Victoria Beckham has recalled having to weigh herself on TV after giving birth in an intimate interview.

"Can you imagine doing that nowadays?" the Spice Girl told Vogue Australia.

Appearing on TFI Friday with Chris Evans in 1999 after giving birth to Brooklyn, the host asked if she'd snapped back to her normal weight. Upon saying she had, he pulled out weighing scales and forced her to prove it.

"There was a picture pointing to every single part of my body where I had to focus on losing the weight," Beckham recalled.

