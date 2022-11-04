iShowSpeed roasts Trent Alexander-Arnold's defending in front of him

Twitch star iShowSpeed roasted football player Trent Alexander-Arnold when he appeared on his stream and prepared a "rap" for him.

It started out relatively well, with him declaring his love for the sportsman, before he got progressively cheekier as the song went on.

Speed then decided to specifically target the Liverpool player's defending skills by shouting, "Defend! Defend!" at the player - something he's been criticised for by football fans in recent weeks.

"Thank you", Alexander Arnold responded, almost speechless.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

