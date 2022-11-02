Adele reveals we've all been saying her name wrong

Adele has revealed that we've all been pronouncing her name wrong during a fan Q&A in London.

As one supporter stepped up to the microphone, it wasn't the question that piqued the 34-year-old's attention.

“Love that,” Adele responded excitedly. “She said my name perfectly! Is she from Enfield or something?"

It's apparently not pronounced 'ah-dell' but 'uh-dale'.

“I just found out I’ve been pronouncing Adele’s name wrong, and my whole life is a lie,” one fan joked.

