Judi Dench furious with Louis Theroux after he asks which war she lived through

Judi Dench didn't take lightly to Louis Theroux asking her which war she lived through in a new clip shared ahead of a new BBC interview with the actress.

"I've had a lot of pets, we had 17 cats during the war," the 87-year-old recalled of her childhood, which prompted Theroux's question.

"Well the Second World War. Louis - Out!" she responded.

Panicking that he might have upset her, the documentary-maker quickly added: "I didn't mean the First World War, I didn't mean it like that I was just confused."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

