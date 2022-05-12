Video

Louie Spence frets that he had 'terrible' dreams about vaginas

Louie Spence has taken to TikTok to vent his frustrations on a hilarious dream he had...about the female anatomy.

The dancer, who is a well-known member of the LGBT+ community, looked visibly stressed as he jokingly told fans: "Well I'm not going to lie I've just woken up and I've had a terrible dream.

"I was dreaming about vaginas! I mean, really? Vaginas?"

"My condolences," one user commented, while another added, "Sometimes the heart wants what the heart wants."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

dreams
Up next Celebrities

Viral

News

Politics

Sport

Showbiz