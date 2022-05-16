Mel B admits she did a dance as she curtseyed for Prince William

Spice Girl, Mel B, has admitted she "did a dancer's move" immediately after curtsying for Prince William as she received her MBE.

The 46-year-old was given the award for her work in tackling violence against women, but up her popstar reputation as she was handed her medal by the duke.

“I did a curtsy and spun and then walked away like I was doing a West End show!" she told she told HELLO!, adding: "I was so pleased it was William presenting it to me. He looked really happy to see me."

