Lisa Kudrow just revived her famous 'Smelly Cat' song from Friends

Lisa Kudrow has treated Friends fans to a fresh rendition of her character Phoebe's classic hit 'Smelly Cat'.

The now-58-year-old appeared on Celebrity IOU to give her cousin a home makeover, when co-host Drew Scott found a guitar - and immediately knew where it was going.

"I don't mind when people make Friends jokes or references," she admitted. "But I don't remember most of it."

Scott played the guitar as Kudrow joined in.

"I'm just embarrassed I did such a poor job with Smelly Cat." she told the camera after their soulful performance.



