Harry Styles debuts weird accent in new interview and fans have déjà vu

Harry Styles fans have been left confused by his 'new' accent - debuted in an interview with radio DJ, Zane Lowe.

Bearing strong resemblance to former-bandmate Liam Payne's dodgy voice, the 28-year-old had an Australian twang - despite not being Australian.

"Harry’s doing a Liam with that accent," one user commented, while another chimed in: "Is he northern? Irish? Australian?"

Styles has been living over in the US, but is reportedly planning to move back to home soil, so watch this space for the accent updates.



