James Corden only washes his hair every two months for environmental reasons

James Corden has admitted he only washes his hair once every two months after residents of Los Angeles have been advised to cut down their shower time by four minutes to help preserve water.

"I use soap, but I don’t wash my hair. I wash it every two months. That is a true story," he said during an episode of The Late Late Show. "I don’t think we’re nasty… We’re trying to protect the planet. You know, there is no planet B!"

Corden says his average shower lasts three minutes.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.