Pete Davidson accused of ‘staging’ Kim Kardashian romance in 'suspicious' video

Internet sleuths have accused Pete Davidson of 'staging' his Kim Kardashian romance as a video of him strategically placing memorabilia of her in a camera shot has emerged.

The footage from before an interview began sees him get up to move a Kim Kardashian candle into direct camera view, so that it would be noticed.

"Is that a Kardashian candle over your other shoulder? I've got good eyes," the journalist asked mid-interview, to which he quickly responded, pretending to be embarrassed: "Yes, it is. That is. That is exactly what that is."

