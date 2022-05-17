Joe Rogan tells people anxious about Roe v Wade to 'get the f*** out of here'

Joe Rogan has a hot take on the people who are concerned at the Roe v Wade abortion rulings overturned and took to his podcast to vent his frustrations.

“’I have a high level of anxiety today. You know, it’s the Roe v Wade thing, I saw it in the news and I need a mental health day,'" he mocked on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“F*** you. Shut up and work. Shut up and work and work harder. Get the f*** out of here … I get so crazy about it.”

