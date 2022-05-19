Taylor Swift tells students to embrace 'unavoidable cringe' as she receives degree

Taylor Swift has received an honorary doctorate from New York University, and marked the occasion by delivering a powerful speech for the class of '22.

Her 20-minute long speech paid tribute to friends and family, but the 32-year-old even found time to crack jokes.

"I'd like to thank NYU for making me technically, on paper at least, a doctor. Not the type of doctor you would want around in case of an emergency", she said. "Unless your specific emergency was that you desperately needed to hear a song with a catchy hook."

