Fans accuse Kim Kardashian of 'changing' accent to match Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian fans have accused her of 'changing' her accent to match Pete Davidson.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 41-year-old is speaking with friends about marriage, and people have noticed she's developed a slight Staten Island twang.

Pete was born and raised in the New York borough, so it's suspected his voice is rubbing off.

"Her valley girl voice transformed into a middle-aged woman from Staten Island," one person commented, while another chimed in: "WHOSE F***ING VOICE WAS THAT?!?!?! I’m creeped the hell out. Kim needs an exorcism!"

