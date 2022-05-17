Jason Derulo performed opera at his concert and fans are losing it

Jason Derulo concert-goers have been left impressed, and it wasn't for his pop vocals.

The 'It Girl' singer took to the stage at one of his most recent shows, and performed a note-perfect opera version of Andrea Bocelli's 'Time to Say Goodbye'.

Derulo did actually release a more modern version of the song in 2018 with David Guetta, but decided to pay homage to its roots.

"Nothing could’ve prepared me for that…," one user commented on the viral clip. "And he's been using autotone?? bro," another added.



Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

