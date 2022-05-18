Anti-fur advocates crashed the book signing of Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, after she's regularly spotted wearing fur coats and accessories.

The 'villain' of the real estate show cowered under a desk after she reportedly saw one of the protestors 'reach for their pocket' and she thought they had a weapon.

Animal rights protestors descended on both her New York and New Jersey signings, holding up posters that changed the title of her book 'How to be a Boss B****' to 'How to be a Basic B****'.

