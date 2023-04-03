Samuel L Jackson randomly turned up to Bongo's Bingo club night - and loved it

Samuel L Jackson shocked club goers in Glasgow at the weekend when he appeared at Bongo's Bingo - and appeared to be having the time of his life.

The 74-year-old actor, who reportedly turned up unannounced, got to throw glowsticks into the crowd and watch some dodgy dance-offs at the wild club night.

"I look over to the right and he's just on stage dancing, enjoying himself, taking a few videos and taking in the crowd," Ste Taylor, Bongo's Bingo host, said, describing the moment as 'surreal'.



