Paul O'Grady's heartbreaking final Instagram post proves how loving he was

Paul O'Grady's heartbreaking final Instagram post revealed he lost his beloved pet pig just weeks ago.

The host was on tour with Annie the Musical when he came back to the tragic news.

"I knew it was coming as he’d been diagnosed with a tumour but even so it’s awful when you lose a pet", he wrote, adding his other animals were devastated by losing their friend.

The news broke this morning (29 March) that O'Grady had died unexpectedly.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters