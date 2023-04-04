Leeds University students discover they live in Chris Pine's old house

Capital FM have managed to track down the students currently living in the house Chris Pine stayed in as an exchange student back in 2001.

Situated on Brudenell Road, Leeds, the home is now occupied by six second-year Leeds University students including Wesley Richards, who says they've already planned a Chris Pine-themed Otley Run dedicated to the actor.

The Star Trek actor says he 'doesn't remember' much of his time in the city, but has 'fond memories' of the great old cinema on the corner of Brudenell and Hyde Park.

