Dana White tried to surprise Hasbulla with puppies - and it didn't go well

While Hasbulla may seem fearless, Dana White and Nelk Boys star Kyle Forgeard have unlocked something the influencer may finally be afraid of: puppies.

The pair welcomed Hasbulla into a room full of tiny pups sniffing at his feet, and he immediately wanted to escape.

"No no no no, please, please, no no!”, Hasbulla can be heard shouting, attempting to shoo them away.

“He likes cats more, I guess", Forgeard added.

The UFC fan stands at just over three-feet-tall, so the dogs must be pretty big to him.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters