Selena Gomez claims she hasn't been on the internet in four and a half years

Selena Gomez says she hasn't been on the internet in almost four and a half years, and being free of the digital world makes her "feel normal".

"It has changed my life completely," the singer told Good Morning America hosts. "I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people."

She does still have a social media team that posts on her behalf, but growing up in the spotlight and seeing the dangers of the online world first-hand is what motivated the change.

