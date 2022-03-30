'This what fame looks like': Tiffany Haddish shuts down reporter questioning outfit

Tiffany Haddish had a quick response to a reporter who asked about her "little costume change" at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

While it seems the interviewer meant no harm, the actress took the opportunity to remind her that her custom dress was "not a costume".

"It's called an evening gown, darling," she began. "No one's paying me. I paid for this, This is custom. Thank you. This is not an act, this is my life. This is what fame look like. This what success look like. This what money look like."

