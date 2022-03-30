Despite all of the controversy at this year's Oscars, one person who clearly wasn't bothered is Anthony Hopkins.

The King Lear actor was spotted at the after-party tearing up the dancefloor as onlookers watched on in amazement.

He was joined by his wife as they danced to a salsa song by Oscar D' León, although she didn't seem to be getting into it as much as the 84-year-old.

Hopkins could sit back and enjoy this year's awards after taking home Best Actor in 2021 - despite not turning up.

