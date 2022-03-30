Video

Anthony Hopkins hit the dancefloor at Oscars after-party - and he has incredible moves

Despite all of the controversy at this year's Oscars, one person who clearly wasn't bothered is Anthony Hopkins.

The King Lear actor was spotted at the after-party tearing up the dancefloor as onlookers watched on in amazement.

He was joined by his wife as they danced to a salsa song by Oscar D' León, although she didn't seem to be getting into it as much as the 84-year-old.

Hopkins could sit back and enjoy this year's awards after taking home Best Actor in 2021 - despite not turning up.

anthony hopkins
