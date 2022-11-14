Kate Winslet donates £17k towards energy bill keeping girl on life support alive

Kate Winslet has donated over £17,000 to a mum facing insanely high energy bills from keeping her sick daughter alive on life support.

Freya, 12, who is from Tillicoultry in Scotland has severe cerebral palsy and relies on oxygen, but her family are facing a potential energy hike from £6,500 to £17,000 next year.

"When I heard about the money I just burst into tears - I thought it wasn't even real. I'm still thinking "Is this real?"' says mum, Carolynne Hunter, of realising the actress had donated to their GoFundMe.

