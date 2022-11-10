Has anything aged as badly as the Tom Brady and Gisele crypto ad?

Tom Brady has landed in hot water after a crypto app he and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen plunged their fortune into almost collapsed.

The market value of the exchange crashed by 70 per cent this week, just months after the football player and model released their latest commercial for the brand, encouraging all of their friends to use it.

The pair divorced shortly after it was filmed, and the latest news caused the app to experience $6billion of withdrawals in the 72 hours leading up to the crash.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

