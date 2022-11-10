Transgender YouTuber Nikita Dragun was heard asking a court judge if she'd be forced to stay in the men's holding facility, after she was arrested and charged with felony assault of a police officer.

A tearful Nikita was seen in prison clothes during her court appearance, as the judge told her she "doesn't make the rules" when she expressed concerns for her safety as a trans woman.

The 26-year-old beauty influencer was allegedly walking around a hotel pool unclothed, and threw water over staff members and police officers when confronted.



