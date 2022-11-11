Jordan Peterson says Meghan Markle's voice 'grates' on him

Jordan Peterson made his feelings about Meghan Markle clear during a new TalkTV interview with Piers Morgan, where he called out remarks made in her podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex had used Peterson calling women 'crazy' as an example of how women have been unfairly labelled in society.

"Her voice drips with the same falsehood that the voice of Kamala Harris drips with. It's this sanctimonious, faux compassionate, talking down to her audience", he scolded.

"It just grates on me."

