Bono jokes he can't take his glasses off because he's like Cyclops from the X-Men

Bono made a hilarious 'confession' during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as the host stitched him up into apologising for fake things he's done throughout his career.

The segment was inspired by Bono's apology for putting U2's album on everyone's phone back in 2014.

"I'd like to apologize for wearing sunglasses," he said, reading from a statement Colbert had given him.

"You see, when I take them off, I shoot lasers out of my eyes like Cyclops from the X-Men."

