Following a confusing video of Liam Payne's ever-changing accent going viral, a movie dialect coach has gone on Good Morning Britain to break down what fans are actually hearing.

The One Direction star was giving his thoughts on the Will Smith Oscars slap in the clip which went viral, as Liam who is originally from Wolverhampton, didn't sound himself.

"I could hear at least five accents in there," Elspeth Morrison explained. "I'm going to say Irish, Welsh, American, something European, and definitely alien."

"It was all over the place".

