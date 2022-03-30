Judi Dench has hilarious response to a question about her virginity

Dame Judi Dench made no hesitation when responding to a question about her virginity on the Oscars red carpet.

Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez was on-duty for Jimmy Kimmel Live at the awards and took the opportunity to ask the Belfast star if she wanted to say hello to the person she lost her virginity to.

"Lost my virginity to?" she responded, surprised, before abruptly adding: "Long dead." The pair laughed as onlookers stared in amazement.

