Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones gives graduation speech as Nessa

Gavin and Stacey's Ruth Jones surprised students at their graduation when she delivered her speech as her iconic character, Vanessa 'Nessa' Jenkins.

Jones was receiving an honorary doctorate from The Open University in Newport for her work as an actor, comedian, and author.

"In the words of my alter ego Nessa Jenkins, receiving this honorary doctorate is ‘tidy, lush and crackin’", she said, to cheers from the crowd.

Continuing in Nessa's voice, she added: "Don't let no one take that away from you...and if they tries...turn around and say 'oh, back off!'"

