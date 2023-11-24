North West is proving herself to be a miniature version of her dad, and the most recent episode of The Kardashians is a perfect example of why.

The 10-year-old watched on as her mum, Kim Kardashian, took to the Met Gala red carpet, and she had some savage critiques to make when Pete Davidson showed up.

"Hate it", she said of his suit. "You're going to the Met Gala, Pete, not the gas station."

Ouch.

