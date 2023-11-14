Logan Paul has shared footage from the moment a solid gold Prime bottle worth $500,000 was melted down after a fan failed to win it.

Along with KSI, the duo held activations in New York and London to give fans the chance to win the life-changing prize.

However, while a young boy in London took home the win, no one in New York guessed the secret code, meaning the bottle had to be destroyed.

Thankfully the YouTuber will still have the gold without having lost its value - it just won't look quite as pretty.