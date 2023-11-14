Logan Paul tries to pawn off his WWE Championship belt for $100,000

Logan Paul has shared behind-the-scenes footage from a valuation on his WWE Championship belt - and the YouTuber wants a cool $100,000 for it.

Paul took it into a shop and explained it was originally taken from Rey Mysterio, with the owner immediately asking if he could buy it.

He even wanted a photo with the 28-year-old wearing the belt so he could send it to his niece, who jokingly responded asking if he was looking for a girlfriend.