'First person in the world' to hear Dua Lipa's new song doesn't know who she is

Dua Lipa played her new song 'Houdini' for the first time to a random member of the public on the street - and he didn't even recognise her.

Richard was stopped outside the BBC building, when he was handed headphones and had a disco ball above him, as he got to jam out to the pop track with Dua herself.

"Excellent, it would be impossible not to like it", he reviewed. "Really nice to meet you, I feel privileged if you're the real person."