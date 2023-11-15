Logan Paul left gobsmacked by pawnbroker's valuation for $500k gold Prime bottle

Logan Paul taking one of his '$500k' gold Prime bottles to a pawnbroker seemingly backfired, when the YouTuber was offered a mere $25,000 for the collectable.

It was one of the bottles that was given away at the London and New York activations for the popular drink, with another being won by a young boy from the UK.

However, Paul wasn't willing to accept $25,000 for the bottle, and immediately demanded the owner offer him $700,000.

It wasn't meant to be, though, as after a lot of convincing, he was offered $50,000.