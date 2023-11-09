After famously vowing to 'never put a bumper sticker on a Bentley', Kim Kardashian has revealed she got matching tattoos with ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and the rest of the SNL cast.

In a new episode of The Kardashians, Kim showed herself getting an inking inside her lip of an infinity symbol, that she got the night she hosted the live show.

"This is how you celebrate SNL, with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning", she joked.