Billie Eilish has addressed her controversial relationship with Jesse Rutherford in her sixth-year edition of 'same interview' with Vanity Fair.

In the interview, the singer is asked the same questions, each year on the same date, to see how she's changed over time - when she was quizzed on her boyfriend.

“I’m really happy about it," she said.

"I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his a**.

