Zara Tindall cringes as Mike threatens to wear iconic 'Budgy Smugglers'

Zara Tindall was left cringing when husband and I'm a Celebrity star, Mike, joked he was going to get his 'budgy smugglers' out on live TV.

The pair were being interviewed on Australia's breakfast show Sunrise this morning (2 December), when they spoke about what they planned to do on their trip now that Mike had left the jungle.

While Zara said the pair were going to go wine-tasting, he chimed in: "We're gonna get the Budgy Smugglers out today."

