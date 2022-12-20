Snoop Dogg has thrown his hat in the ring to become the next CEO of Twitter, if Elon Musk decides to follow the results of his poll and step down.

Musk put his fate in the hands of users, and awkwardly, 57.5 per cent told him to quit.

In response, the 51-year-old rapper put out his own poll asking: "Should I run Twitter?" - and unsurprisingly, 81 per cent of 3.3 million voters are desperate to see how it plays out, by voting 'yes'.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.