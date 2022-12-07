iShowSpeed responds after being accused of racism at the World Cup

Twitch streamer iShowSpeed has responded following allegations of racist behaviour during a live stream at the Qatar World Cup.

A clip has surfaced of the influencer confronting an Argentina fan as to why he's wearing their jersey, despite being Chinese. Then, he goes on to use the greeting "konnichiwa" - which is Japanese.

"If it came off as racist I promise you I did not mean it that way", he defended in a clip posted to Twitter.

"If I did offend any Asian person out there, trust me man, I'm not racist."

