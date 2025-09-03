Cardi B claps back at reporter who 'disrespected' her and throws pen

Cardi B has clapped back at a reporter who dared to asked her about her rumoured pregnancy with ex-husband Offset, while leaving a courtroom after her lawsuit with her former security guard.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, has been appearing in court after her former security guard alleged she assaulted her outside of a Beverly Hills obstetrician’s office in 2018.

Greeted by reporters outside of the courthouse, one dared to say, "Insiders are claiming that Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time," before asking the rapper if she was worried about any paternity issues with her new rumoured boyfriend, NFL wide reciever Stefon Diggs.

Cardi B appeared to throw a pen at the reporter before saying, "Stop disrespecting me."

