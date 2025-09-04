In what fans are calling a "genius marketing" move, rapper Cardi B has announced a 'courtroom edition' of her upcoming album Am I The Drama? after winning a lawsuit against her.

Cardi B was cleared Tuesday (September 2) after an LA jury sided with her in a $24 million lawsuit from an alleged 2018 altercation.

Taking to Instagram in a tongue-in-cheek video the rapper announced her 'courtroom edition' albums, begging fans to buy them so she could pay her lawyers.

Cardi B asked fans to donate $9.99 to her cause, saying, "You know I'm a single mother of three... If I don't sell these albums, I'm gonna have to like give up my Rolls Royce, give up my Lamborghini, how am I going to live? How am I going to take my kids to school?"

