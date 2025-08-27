'They're both so happy': Taylor Swift's future father-in-law weighs in on engagement

Ed Kelce has appeared on Channel Nine's The Today Show following news of his son Travis Kelce's proposal to pop superstar Taylor Swift, saying the pair "complement each other so well".

Father of NFL tight-end Travis Kelce, Ed revealed the pair had been engaged for a few weeks and that his son had finally "got it done".

He added that the engagement was prompted by himself and Taylor’s father Scott Swift, and had been anticipated by both families.

The pair, who have been dating for two years, officially revealed their marriage news on Tuesday with a romantic photoshoot showing Travis getting down on one knee in a rose garden.

The post on Instagram captioned "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨" has quickly racked up over 28 million likes.





