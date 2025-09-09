Watch touching moment Prince Harry duels with young girl at WellChild Awards

Prince Harry shared a touching moment with nine-year-old Gwen Foster at the WellChild Awards on Monday (September 8).

Attending the event in central London, the Duke of Sussex delighted guests by engaging in a playful balloon sword fight with Gwen, who also proudly showed off her glittery trainers.

The young girl later gifted him personalised Brighton & Hove Albion football shirts for his children, Archie and Lilibet.

Clearly moved, Harry called the gifts “so good” and said he couldn’t wait to give them to his kids.

The ceremony celebrated the inspiring achievements of seriously ill children and those who care for them.

