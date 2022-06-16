TikTok carnivore is teaching people the best way to eat raw testicles

A TikTok carnivore is teaching his followers how to swallow a key part of his diet - testicles.

Entrepreneur, Pauly Long, is no stranger to dining on livers and brains, but has more recently got into raw animal testicles, as they're apparently a great source of protein and preserving fertility in men.

His advice on the best way to enjoy some goat balls? Scraping the 'nut meat' from the middle, and eating it as it is. No seasoning required.

We're not sure if this is going to catch on...

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

